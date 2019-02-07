Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Checchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Checchio Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James F. Checchio Jr. Obituary
James F. Checchio Jr.

Collingswood - James Francis Checchio Jr. of Collingswood, NJ passed away on Monday February 4, 2019 at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Helen Checchio (nee Galanaugh). Cherished son of predeceased James and Catherine Checchio. Devoted father of Maryann (Joseph) Kehoe of Collingswood, Linda (Edward) McCarron of Haddonfield, Bishop James F. Checchio III of Metuchen and David (Christina) Checchio of Oaklyn. Dear brother of predeceased Catherine Finley. Loving grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 2.

James was a long time member of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and veteran of the US Navy. James was devoted to his Catholic faith and has been a long time parishioner of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church.

Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Entombment to follow in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of James on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James name to Good Shepherd Regional Catholic School 100 Lees Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.