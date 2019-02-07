|
|
James F. Checchio Jr.
Collingswood - James Francis Checchio Jr. of Collingswood, NJ passed away on Monday February 4, 2019 at the age of 81.
Beloved husband of Helen Checchio (nee Galanaugh). Cherished son of predeceased James and Catherine Checchio. Devoted father of Maryann (Joseph) Kehoe of Collingswood, Linda (Edward) McCarron of Haddonfield, Bishop James F. Checchio III of Metuchen and David (Christina) Checchio of Oaklyn. Dear brother of predeceased Catherine Finley. Loving grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 2.
James was a long time member of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and veteran of the US Navy. James was devoted to his Catholic faith and has been a long time parishioner of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am. Entombment to follow in Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of James on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James name to Good Shepherd Regional Catholic School 100 Lees Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 7, 2019