James F. Marchisello, Jr.
Haddonfield, NJ - James F. Marchisello, Jr. on February 12, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (nee DiMauro). Dear father of Lucille Marchisello and Vincent Marchisello. Loving brother of Marie Pompeano (the late Nicola Pompeano) and Phyllis DiMedio (the late Robert DiMedio). Also survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Frank DiMauro (Shannon) and he was a loving uncle to many nieces & nephews, including the late Michael Pompeano. James was the president of Marchisello Bros of Camden, NJ, dealers in paper stock, scrap metal and rags.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Saturday morning from 8:30am to 10:00am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Saturday at St. Rose Of Lima R.C. Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Highway in Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in James' memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or , P.O. Box 3704, Memphis TN 38103. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019