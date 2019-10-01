Services
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish at Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
James F. Parry Obituary
James F. Parry

Deptford - James F. Parry on September 27, 2019 of Deptford. Age 82. Loving husband of Augusta J. (nee Fischer). Beloved father of James Parry (Diane) of Mt. Royal. Brother of Ann Shay (Rich) of Philadelphia and Joan Nichlas (Joe) of Florida. Devoted grandfather of Nolan and Olivia.

James was a Civil Engineer and was the owner and president of John D. Lawrence, Inc. in Westville, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford, NJ 08096. A Mass of Christian Burial 10am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joachim Parish at Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. For directions, to sign online guest book and to view James' Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 1, 2019
