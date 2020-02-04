|
|
James F. Turek
Maple Shade - James F. Turek of Maple Shade passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 81. Born in Maple Shade on May 24, 1938, where he remained a lifelong resident. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army, worked at the Philadelphia Shipyard and retired from the US Naval Base in Philadelphia. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting, but above all loved his family trips to Disney World.
Beloved husband of Carol Turek (nee Turner), loving father of Mary Anne Magowan (Paul Young) and Frederick (Leslie) Turek, dear brother of Phyllis Nicholson, cherished grandfather of Samantha, Emily, Andrew, and Hannah, Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his buddy Lily.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and visitation with his family on Friday, February 7th, 10 am-12 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main Street, Maple Shade. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to Davita Dialysis Center, 130 Gaither Drive, Suite 172, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020