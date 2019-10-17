|
James F. Winters
Somerdale - James Frederick Winters of Berlin, NJ, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16th. Born on May 11, 1928 in Butler, PA, the loving son of the late Russell and Nellie Winters. James was preceded in death by his sweet wife of 56 years, Wilma. He is survived by his devoted children, sons Kenneth (Lorraine) and Robert (Kay) and by grandchildren, Renee, Caleb, David and Paul. James excelled in baseball and signed a professional minor league contract with the New York Yankees as a pitcher and played with the 1947 Butler Yankees in which hall of famer Whitey Ford was his teammate. He later played in the minor leagues in Georgia and Alabama. He was drafted by the U.S. Army for the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. While there he played Army baseball and his team The Rhine Military Posts Rhinos won the 1952 European Baseball Championship. Upon his return, he embarked on a 30-year career as an electrical engineer and worked for companies such as U.S. Steel, J&L Steel, Bechtel, RCA and General Electric. He was active in his local church, enjoyed reading the Bible, traveling and spending time with family and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, October 21st, 5:30PM-6:00PM, at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. A memorial service will follow at 6:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will take place privately at Harleigh Cemetery Garden of Honor, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the . To leave lasting condolences or photos, please use the links on this page.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019