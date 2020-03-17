|
James Francis Behlau
Cherry Hill - James Francis Behlau, age 85, of Cherry Hill, passed away on March 14. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years Joan (nee-Mick). Loving & caring father of Terri (Anthony) Fratterelli and Brenda (Mark) Del Rossi. Proud & Loving grandfather of Jenna & Kevin. Jimmy was a lifetime resident of Cherry Hill. He was a 1953 graduate of Merchantville High School. Jimmy met his wife Joan in high school and they were high school sweethearts and their love will last forever! Prior to his retirement , he was employed at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown as a model maker. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years and his passion for baseball continued through the decades. His Joys in Life included; family vacations at the Jersey Shore, walking Cooper River with his friends, eating hoagies. and spending time with his family.
Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday Evening 5-7 PM at Eichel Funeral Home 8323 Maple Ave. Pennsauken,NJ. 856-662-1102. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday Morning 10AM at ST Peter Roman Catholic Church 43 W Maple Ave Merchantville, NJ Interment Will be private. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020