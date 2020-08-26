James Gardiner



Woodbury - Born September 1935, Born Again May 1976. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior August 2020. To my beloved family and friends, with Paul I say "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain" Philippians 1:20-21. Whether death was near or far, I always wanted to exhibit a faith on my eternal home. I hope it was achieved. My last prayer is to those reading this will commit some time getting to know Jesus Christ and His great salvation, I guarantee that elusive peace that passes understanding will follow.



Thank you Gloria and Rita for our Children; Greg, Kevin, Lisa, Jim Jr., Melanie, and Bethany and all the grandchildren that followed. Evan, never forget your papa. One thing for sure, parenting is not for cowards. Humor and unconditional love is required in abundance when taking on this awesome responsibility.



Thanks to my pastor, Jim Frankeas for his special way of teaching the Bible and being a friend "Do not grow weary of well doing" Gal.6:9. To my family at Hope Community Church and my care group, thanks for our awesome times together, a rare and wonderful group of people.



I really don't believe it's necessary to show how I made a living only that I truly desired to give my employer my best. "Whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus". Col.3:17



Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Fellowship Bible Church, 590 Jackson Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080.



Arrangements under the direction of McGuinness Funeral Home, Woodbury.









