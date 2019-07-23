Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
560 Walton Avenue
Mount Laurel, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Neumann Roman Catholic Church
Mount Laurel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kissam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gregory Kissam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gregory Kissam Obituary
James Gregory Kissam

Mt. Laurel - James Gregory Kissam of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 60 years old.

Jim was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Mount Laurel, NJ. He worked as a warehouse manager for Comtrex Systems. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing poker and cribbage, building model airplanes, and going to the gun range.

He is preceeded in death by his parents Margaret & Charles Kissam, his brother Brian and niece Rachel.

He is survived by his brothers Chip Kissam (Donna), Tim Kissam (Karen), sister Maryann Kissam, his niece Chelsea, and nephews Brian, Chad, Jack & Rodger.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM followed immediately by the funeral mass, both at Saint John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=7792
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now