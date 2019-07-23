|
|
James Gregory Kissam
Mt. Laurel - James Gregory Kissam of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was 60 years old.
Jim was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Mount Laurel, NJ. He worked as a warehouse manager for Comtrex Systems. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing poker and cribbage, building model airplanes, and going to the gun range.
He is preceeded in death by his parents Margaret & Charles Kissam, his brother Brian and niece Rachel.
He is survived by his brothers Chip Kissam (Donna), Tim Kissam (Karen), sister Maryann Kissam, his niece Chelsea, and nephews Brian, Chad, Jack & Rodger.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM followed immediately by the funeral mass, both at Saint John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=7792
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019