James H. Lumley Sr.
Pennsauken - James H. Lumley Sr., a resident of Pennsauken for 50 years, passed away suddenly on March 31, 2019. He was born to the late James and Anna (nee Ritchie) in Philadelphia, PA. Jim was 76 years old.
Beloved husband of Marie R. (nee Ward) for 51 years. Loving father of James Jr. (Dana), Colleen O'Brien (Dan), Kathy McMillan (George), and Brian (Nicole). Dear Pop-Pop of Paige, Keely, Ryan, James III (JT), Connor, Maggie, Gavin, Liam, Shea, Aidan, Kiera, Luke, Caden, Ava, and Colin (CJ).
Jim was a graduate of Father Judge High School and LaSalle University who represented our country by serving in the Air Force. Jim enjoyed working at L3 Technologies for almost 50 years up until the time of his death.
Jim devoted his life to loving and providing for his family. He enjoyed his nightly dinners with Marie and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved family vacations, holidays, traveling, golf, and his friends. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N., on Saturday, April 6th, from 9 am - 11:45 am. His memorial service will begin at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , www.lls.org/leukemia/acute-myeloid-leukemia , to support a person near and dear to Jim's heart. To share your fondest memories and condolences of Jim, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019