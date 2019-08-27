Resources
More Obituaries for James Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Peterson Obituary
James H. Peterson

Willingboro - James H. Peterson of Willingboro, NJ, retired executive of Reisman Pretzels departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019. James went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Maxine, of 60 years. He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Kevin Peterson (Debbie) and Debra Fair, one sister, Janice Carter, two grand-daughters, Nicole and Danielle and a host of family and friends.

His funeral service is 11:00am Thursday, August 29 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ. Viewing will be from 9:00am - 11:00am. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.