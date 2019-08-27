|
|
James H. Peterson
Willingboro - James H. Peterson of Willingboro, NJ, retired executive of Reisman Pretzels departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019. James went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Maxine, of 60 years. He leaves to cherish his memory two children, Kevin Peterson (Debbie) and Debra Fair, one sister, Janice Carter, two grand-daughters, Nicole and Danielle and a host of family and friends.
His funeral service is 11:00am Thursday, August 29 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ. Viewing will be from 9:00am - 11:00am. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019