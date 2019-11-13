|
James H. Weiss
Maple Shade - James H. Weiss, 62, of Maple Shade, died suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Maple Shade. Jim was predeceased by his parents John and Beverly (Bunch) Weiss of Maple Shade. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joan L. Weiss (nee Koch) and son, Erik. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters, Debra (Charlie) Berthoud of Bethlehem, PA, Janet (Jim) Mancuso of Moorestown, NJ, and brother, John Weiss of Maple Shade, NJ. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Roxie, and cats, Mikey and Meeshie.
Viewing will take place on Sat., Nov. 16 from 10:00 am to noon, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Fellowship Rd, Maple Shade, NJ, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Funeral will be under the direction of the Alloway Funeral Home, 315 E. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019