Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
James Weiss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Main St. and Fellowship Road
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Main St. and Fellowship Road
Maple Shade, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Weiss Obituary
James H. Weiss

Maple Shade - James H. Weiss, 62, of Maple Shade, died suddenly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Maple Shade. Jim was predeceased by his parents John and Beverly (Bunch) Weiss of Maple Shade. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joan L. Weiss (nee Koch) and son, Erik. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters, Debra (Charlie) Berthoud of Bethlehem, PA, Janet (Jim) Mancuso of Moorestown, NJ, and brother, John Weiss of Maple Shade, NJ. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Roxie, and cats, Mikey and Meeshie.

Viewing will take place on Sat., Nov. 16 from 10:00 am to noon, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Fellowship Rd, Maple Shade, NJ, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Funeral will be under the direction of the Alloway Funeral Home, 315 E. Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive, Westampton, NJ 08060.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -