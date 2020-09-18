James Hodgins
Atco - James Joseph Hodgins, of Atco NJ, passed away on September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Hodgins (nee Szychulski). Loving father of Theresa Thompson and Jennifer Hodgins. Dear brother of Elizabeth Murgitroyde, Doris Ornstein, Carol Hodgins and brother in law of Rosemarie (Vincent) McCrane and Theodore Szychulski. Cherished grandfather of Barbara Jankins (Joseph) and Ashley Rhodes (Dan Carson) and great grandfather of Skylar and Harper. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his best friend Pat Carson.
James was a proud US Army veteran and a retired Septa bus driver where he worked for 32 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Christ the Redeemer Parish, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr. Atco NJ 08004. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM. Interment with military honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice at PO Box 71425 Philadelphia, PA 19176 would be appreciated. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Arrangements under the direction of the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com