James Howard Butler
Pennsauken - James Howard Butler of Pennsauken, NJ on February 24, 2020, he was 79. Survived by his brother, George E. Butler sister-in-law, Jeane Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be observed Friday- 6pm to 8pm at St. Paul Baptist Church- 1420 Bannard St. Cinnaminson, NJ. Funeral Service will be Saturday - 10am at Evergreen Baptist Church 602 W. 3rd St. Palmyra where friends may call after 8am. Interment will be private. Arr. Carl Miller FH.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020