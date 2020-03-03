Services
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
1420 Bannard St.
Cinnaminson, NJ
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
602 W. 3rd St.
Palmyra, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
602 W. 3rd St.
Palmyra, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Howard Butler Obituary
James Howard Butler

Pennsauken - James Howard Butler of Pennsauken, NJ on February 24, 2020, he was 79. Survived by his brother, George E. Butler sister-in-law, Jeane Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be observed Friday- 6pm to 8pm at St. Paul Baptist Church- 1420 Bannard St. Cinnaminson, NJ. Funeral Service will be Saturday - 10am at Evergreen Baptist Church 602 W. 3rd St. Palmyra where friends may call after 8am. Interment will be private. Arr. Carl Miller FH.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -