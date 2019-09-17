Resources
James Howard Johnson Jr.

James Howard Johnson Jr. Obituary
James Howard Johnson, Jr.

West Berlin - age 76, departed this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Born in Cleveland OH, he spent his junior and senior years in Manhattan, NY; graduating from the prestigious George Washington High School, Upper Manhattan where he ran track for one year.

He was a resident of W. Berlin for 10 years. He was employed as a Team Leader Welder for General Motors, Inc., Tarrytown, NY for over 30 years where he was affectionately known as "Johnson".

He is survived by his wife, Maria and one son Aarin Howard.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.covongtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019
