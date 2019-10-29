Services
James J. And Dolores M. Baglivo Obituary
James J. and Dolores M. Baglivo

Washington Township, NJ

- James J. and Dolores M. (nee Costello) Baglivo, of Washington Township, NJ, passed away on October 26, 2019 and October 28 respectively. James was 89 and Dolores was 87.

Family

They are the beloved parents of Kathleen (Jimmy) Lizon, James (Gail) Baglivo, Thomas (John) Baglivo and Russell (Sabrina) Baglivo; Cherished grandparents of Kelly, Courtney, Michael, Justin, Joey, Ryan and Corey. James is predeceased by his sister, Rita Injaian; Dolores is survived by her sister, Shirley Givin.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to attend James and Dolores' visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, where the Memorial Ceremony will follow at 10:00 AM. Graveside services and Military Honors will be held at Gloucester County Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.

Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
