Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Resources
James J. Baglivo

James J. Baglivo Obituary
James J. Baglivo

Washington Township, NJ - James J. Baglivo, 89, of Washington Township, formerly of Bellmawr, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Legacy

A hard working and charismatic gentleman, people were drawn to James. He had a unique way of telling a joke and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. James was a jack of all trades and was able to fix anything. A trip to the casino or Brigantine, fishing off the back of a boat and cheering on the Phillies were just a few things that brought joy to James. The most cherished moments were spent with his family.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, James was a resident of Washington Township for 20 years. He was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War serving from February of 1952 to November of 1953. Prior to retiring in 1991, James was a salesman for 42 years at Sears, Roebuck and Company in Camden, Moorestown and Deptford.

Family

Beloved husband of 70 years to Dolores M. (nee Costello); devoted father of Kathleen (Jimmy) Lizon, James (Gail) Baglivo, Thomas (John) Baglivo and Russell (Sabrina) Baglivo; cherished grandfather of Kelly, Courtney, Michael, Justin, Joey, Ryan and Corey. James is predeceased by his sister, Rita Injaian.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited to James' visitation on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, where the Memorial Ceremony will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place privately.

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
