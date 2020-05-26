|
|
James J. Canalichio D.D.S.
Maple Shade - age 82 years, passed away peacefully at his sister's residence on May 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late Sebastian F. and Adeline A. (nee Roggio). Loving brother of Loretta Steinmetz and her husband Dan.
Services for James are being held privately due to the current public health crisis caused by COVID19. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltemham, PA. Arrangements under the direction of the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences, and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020