Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
James J. Cranmer Sr. Obituary
James J. Cranmer, Sr.

Lindenwold - James J. Cranmer, Sr., age 79, of Lindenwold, NJ, passed peacefully on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Leila A. Cranmer (nee Smith). Dear father of James J. Cranmer, Jr. (Rose Daisey) and Michelle Tanner. Loving grandfather of Jerry Tanner. Also surviving are his many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9-11AM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin, NJ, where his funeral service will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. To leave lasting condolences and expanded obituary, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
