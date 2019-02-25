|
|
James J. DePietro
Stuart, FL - James J. DePietro, age 85, passed away on February 17, 2019 at his snowbird residence of Stuart, Fl. Summer resident of Wildwood Crest, NJ.
Survived by wife Roberta Morley; Beloved husband of the late Mary L. DePietro (nee Clifford). He was devoted father of Joseph DePietro (Kim), Timothy DePietro (Colleen),Kathleen Besoushko, late Jeannine DePietro, Eileen Schulze ( Kevin), and Savana DePietro (Kristi). Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Christopher, Cindy, Karlee, Dylan, Isabella and Gianna. Great Grandfather of Charles VI. Dear brother of Eileen Burke,Vincent DePietro(Barbara) and the late Terrance, Lewis, Josephine DePietro and Dolores McCaffery. Brother-in-law to Catherine DePietro and Joyce Vianale.
US Air Force veteran and pensioner of Boilermakers Local Union 28.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077 and to visit Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM followed by his Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM all at Sacred Heart Church, 4th Street and Linden Avenue, Riverton, NJ 08077
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in Jim's name to Hope Rural School, 15929 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, Fl. 34956. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 25, 2019