Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
James J. Gillespie Jr. Obituary
James J. Gillespie, Jr.

Lindenwold - On October 23, 2019, Jim, age 66. Survived by his children Matthew and Stacey (finance Tom), one grandson Nicholas, companion Ruby and her daughter Lin (Matt) Higgins, sister Cindy (Vince) DiPalma and cousin Peggy Giordano. Jim owned Lindenwold Taxi Cabs and was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose # 548 in Lindenwold. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with funeral services starting at 12:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 and/or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
