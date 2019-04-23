|
|
James J. Hunt
Haddon Heights - Suddenly on April 19, 2019, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Age 69 years.
Beloved husband of Marya Hunt (nee Kozanowski). Dear father of Jessica (Daniel) Keenan and Valerie (Christopher) Eilers. Loving and adored grandfather of Ava, Fiona, Daniel, Michael, Gavin, Nolan, Joseph and Matthew. Brother of Kathleen, John, Edward, David, William, Joseph, the late Robert and sister-in-law, Ellen Berntson.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday 10 AM to 12 Noon at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to For Pete's Sake, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019