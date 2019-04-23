Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
For more information about
James Hunt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ the King R.C. Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the King R.C. Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Hunt


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James J. Hunt Obituary
James J. Hunt

Haddon Heights - Suddenly on April 19, 2019, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Age 69 years.

Beloved husband of Marya Hunt (nee Kozanowski). Dear father of Jessica (Daniel) Keenan and Valerie (Christopher) Eilers. Loving and adored grandfather of Ava, Fiona, Daniel, Michael, Gavin, Nolan, Joseph and Matthew. Brother of Kathleen, John, Edward, David, William, Joseph, the late Robert and sister-in-law, Ellen Berntson.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday 10 AM to 12 Noon at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to For Pete's Sake, 620 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now