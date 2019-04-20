Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
James Jombe
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Bellmawr, NJ
Bellmawr - James J. Jombe, on April 16, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 74. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Buscio). Devoted father of the late Sharon M. Loving grandfather of Stacey, Richelle, and Ryan and great grandfather of Jayson and Bryanna. Dear brother of Janet and the late Joseph. Jim loved to share his love of trains with his nieces and nephews.

Jim served in the Mount Ephraim fire department from 1966 until he moved to Bellmawr and joined the Bellmawr Park Volunteer Fire Department in 1969, where he is a lifetime member. He held various offices including Camden County Fire Coordinator and Fire Chief, and also served as the New Jersey State Assistant Fire Coordinator.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, April 23rd at St Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 20, 2019
