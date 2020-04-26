Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
James J. MacMillan


1946 - 2020
Middletown, DE - On April 25, 2020, James, age 73. Survived by children James J. MacMillan, Jr, Steven MacMillan of Delaware, and Michelle MacMillan of Delaware; 7 grandchildren; and brother William MacMillan. James served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and worked as an Electrician for Local #351 in Camden. Graveside services were held privately under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
