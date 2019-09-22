|
James J. MacNeill, Sr.
Pine Hill - James J. MacNeill, Sr., died on September 18, 2019, of Pine Hill NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 74. Beloved husband of the late Frances MacNeill (nee Hollingsworth). Loving father of Sandra A. McAdams (Garry), Christine E. Harris, Denise A. McNally (Stephen), Cheryl A. Hilberg (Col. Erik) and James J. MacNeill, Jr. (Aline). Dearest grandfather of Liz, Becca, Britney, Tyler, Cole, Dominic, Carli, Nathan, Noah, and the late Anthony. Dear brother of Betty and the late Charles. James is also survived by his sister in law, Donna Hollinsgworth, her son Ryan and dear friend Debbie Lenzner. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Hope Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019