Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James MacNeill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. MacNeill Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. MacNeill Sr. Obituary
James J. MacNeill, Sr.

Pine Hill - James J. MacNeill, Sr., died on September 18, 2019, of Pine Hill NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 74. Beloved husband of the late Frances MacNeill (nee Hollingsworth). Loving father of Sandra A. McAdams (Garry), Christine E. Harris, Denise A. McNally (Stephen), Cheryl A. Hilberg (Col. Erik) and James J. MacNeill, Jr. (Aline). Dearest grandfather of Liz, Becca, Britney, Tyler, Cole, Dominic, Carli, Nathan, Noah, and the late Anthony. Dear brother of Betty and the late Charles. James is also survived by his sister in law, Donna Hollinsgworth, her son Ryan and dear friend Debbie Lenzner. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Mass on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Hope Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.