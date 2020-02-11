|
James J. Newell
Glendora - James J. Newell, on February 7, 2020, of Glendora; formerly of Southwest Philadelphia. Age 65. Dear father of Donna Newell, Jim Newell, and Michael Newell. Loving grandpop of Owen, Emily, and Aubrey Levy. Brother of Mary Kay Jones (Steve), Loretta Newell, Brian Newell, and the late Michael. Beloved son of the late James and Catherine Newell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Marie Newell. James loved coaching his son's baseball team with the Glendora Little League. He proudly served with the US Navy. There will be a viewing from 11am to 1pm Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 1pm at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cpl. Crescenz VA Medical Center, Attn: M. Heinlein, 3900 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020