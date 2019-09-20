|
|
James J. O'Rourke
Bellmawr - James "Jim" O'Rourke, on September 18, 2019, of Bellmawr, NJ; formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 65. Jim lost his courageous battle with cancer and died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Gushue) for 38 years. Devoted father to John. Loving brother of John and Raymond O'Rourke and Theresa Cardamone (Gary). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and members of Union Local #169 are invited to the viewing from 7pm to 9pm Monday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, and from 8:45am to 9:45am Tuesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am Tuesday at the Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Friends of Father Judge High School, 3301 Solly Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136. Memories may be shared at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 20, 2019