Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon Stock Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus
178 W. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
View Map
Egg Harbor Township - On February 12, 2019 of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. Formerly of Atco , NJ Age 76 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Buehler). Devoted father of Brian Kehoe and Megan (Will) Batenic. Proud grandfather of Lily, Bradyn, and Adeline Batenic and his grandpuppy Charlie. Loving brother of Francis X. Kehoe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday evening 7PM to 9PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Everyone is requested to meet Saturday morning 10AM at St. Simon Stock Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus 178 W. White Horse Pike Berlin, NJ 08009 for the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. For additional information or to email condolences: CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019
