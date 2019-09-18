|
James "Jimbo" Kormann, Sr.
Gloucester City - Surrounded by his family, on September 16, 2019. Age 68. Predeceased by his parents, Jasper and Wanda Kormann and brother Philip Kormann. Survived by his children, James Jr., Krystal and Angela; siblings, John Jr. (Norma), Paul (late Gail) (Cheryl), Gary (Loretta), Phyliss Hopkins (late Joe), and Anthony (Charlotte); grandchildren Isabella, Alexandria, Ayden, Abrianna and Yadiel and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Jimbo worked for Garlock Bearing for over 20 years and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. Jimbo is making that final left turn heading to the finish line at them blue mountains.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, where his family is requesting that all guests wear black & gold for Jim's second love. Interment in Camden County Veteran's Cemetery at Harleigh Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to VITAS Hospice, 521 Fellowship Rd., Suite 110, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054. Please memo, James J. Kormann, Sr.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of James J. Kormann, Sr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019