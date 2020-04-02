Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
James Simpson
James L. Simpson Jr.

James L. Simpson Jr. Obituary
James L. Simpson, Jr.

On March 29, 2020, age 91, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn (nee Thompson) and loving father of James Marshall Simpson (Valerie), Carol Lynn Cherill and Patricia Lee Cable (Claude). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mr. Simpson retired as a superintendent with James D. Morrissey, Inc. and was a US Army and Navy veteran during WWII and the Korean War. His funeral and interment will be held privately.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
