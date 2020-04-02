|
James L. Simpson, Jr.
On March 29, 2020, age 91, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn (nee Thompson) and loving father of James Marshall Simpson (Valerie), Carol Lynn Cherill and Patricia Lee Cable (Claude). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mr. Simpson retired as a superintendent with James D. Morrissey, Inc. and was a US Army and Navy veteran during WWII and the Korean War. His funeral and interment will be held privately.
