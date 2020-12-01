James M. Erickson
Williamstown, NJ - Age 45, passed away on November 28, 2020. Jim was a US Navy Veteran. He worked in the landscaping business for many years and most recently worked as a landscape design manager for Merit Landscape Solutions in Marlton. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing and had a love for his cats and dogs, especially his beloved Rose. Dear son of Lynda (Deno) and James (Cathy). Beloved husband of Karen A. Erickson (nee Campbell). Loving brother of Sean Erickson, Brittany Rivera, Michael Erickson, Daniel Erickson and half-brother of Sarah and Elizabeth. Dear grandson of Robert and Patricia Myles. Brother in law of John Campbell, III and Paul Campbell. Nephew of Cheryl Perry (Ken), Amy Reinieker (Andrew), and Robert Myles. Loving uncle of Kendall, Grace, James, Nathaniel, Natalie, Isabella, and Sean. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, December 6th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Monday, December 7th from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Franklinville. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com