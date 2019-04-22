Resources
James M. "Jim" Giosa

In Loving Memory of

James M. "Jim" Giosa

2/18/1950 - 4/21/2017

Funeral Director and Family Man



Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf's a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

-Robert Frost



Gone the face we loved so dear,

Silent the voice we loved to hear.

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach;

Sweet to remember you once here,

You, though absent, are just as dear.



Sadly Missed by Ritamarie,

your children and grandchildren
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 22, 2019
