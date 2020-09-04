1/1
James M. Lewis
1947 - 2020
James M. Lewis

Hamilton - James M. Lewis, on September 2, 2020, of Hamilton, formerly of Audubon. Age 72. Beloved husband of 48 years to Donna (nee Crudo). Devoted brother of Geri Heilig (Wells). Loving uncle of Michael Heilig (Carol) and Stephen Heilig. Dear great uncle of Kristin, Darien, Colton and Brogan. Mr. Lewis proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was an instructor for the NRA. There will be a Memorial Mass 12noon Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Lewis' memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
