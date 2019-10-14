|
James M. Owens
Turnersville, NJ - James M. Owens, 69, of Turnersville, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Legacy
An hard working man, James thought that honesty was the most important trait to have and he let you know that. He was a great judge of character and if James loved you, you knew and had a friend for life. Devoted to his family, James cherished time spent with his loved ones, including his pets. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and family and friends would often find James yelling at the Eagles or Phillies over stumbled plays. In his spare time, James enjoyed reading, playing golf and tending to his yard.
Born in Camden, NJ, James was a resident of Turnersville for over 40 years. Prior to retiring in 2016, he was a computer engineer for NCR Comten in Fort Washington, PA.
Family
Beloved husband of 48 years to Wonphen "Linda" (nee Tongmain); devoted father of Michael (Jennifer) and Brad (Christina); cherished grandfather of Cole, Elaina, Chase, Kaiya and Kade; dear brother of Marianne Bryant and loving uncle of David Bryant; James is predeceased by his mother, Ethel (nee Gresch) Owens and his niece Sherry Bryant.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James' viewing on Thursday evening, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Friday morning, 9:00 - 10:00 AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080, where the Funeral Ceremony will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment and Military Honors at Gloucester County Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to an animal .
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019