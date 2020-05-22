|
|
James Mayer
Lindenwold - James Mayer, 75 years, of Lindenwold NJ, passed away on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Patricia (née Walsh) Mayer. Loving father of Jean (Anthony) Caruso of Berlin, James (Jenn) Mayer of Woodbury and Mary Ann Mayer (Kaliibu Lowery)of Dover DE. Cherished grandfather of Jake, Tim and Brynna Caruso, James Mayer, Alyssa Ginn and Trenton Lowery and the late Calvin Mayer. Dear brother of the late Hawk (Henry), Tom Mayer and Jane Hollingshead. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim worked as an autobody mechanic for many years at Berlin Autobody and then later at Lakeview Coach before retiring. He was an amazing oil painting artist. Jim spent every Saturday walking the Berlin Mart. He was a collector of many things, including refinishing and collecting antique furniture. He loved all animals and was a quiet humble man with the biggest heart. Jim will always be remembered by those who knew him for his witty jokes and his love of his family. He will be kept close in everyone's hearts and memories. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to an animal shelter of your choice in Jim's memory. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020