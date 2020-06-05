James McCart
Eldora, NJ - McCart, James F., 83 - of Eldora, NJ passed away June 1, 2020. He was born in Laurel Springs, NJ to the late John and Jane McCart. He worked at Haddonfield High School and retired from there in 2002. Jim is survived by his wife, Florence; his children: Jeffrey (Tami), Brian (Connie), Janine (Jeff) Porch, Kimberly (John) Halscheid, Edward (Mary Jo) Nailor, Kristine (Jim) Smizer; and stepchildren: Arlene (Rick) Harris, Christine (John) Darpino. Jim will be missed dearly by his 15 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews who were all very close to him. He is predeceased by his siblings: John (Jack) McCart, Raymond McCart, Mary Churchill, Jane Hobbins, Catherine "Cass" Starrett, and Joseph McCart. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
