Rev. Msgr. James McGovern
Sarasota, FL - Rev. Msgr. James Joseph McGovern of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, died November 2, 2019. He was 87. The son of the late Joseph H. and Mary C. (nee Bradley) McGovern; he is the devoted brother of William J. McGovern (Donna) of Cobleskill, NY and Margaret M. McKay (Ronald) of Osteen, FL. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and by many great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday evening 6 to 8pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:15am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, 42 W. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, P. O. Box 8525, Kingston, Jamaica, WI (www.missionariesofthepoor.org). Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019