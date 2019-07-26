|
James "Bruce" Offer
Voorhees - age 81, passed away at home on July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Chew). Father of Jim Offer. Brother of Gary Offer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, July 29th 11am-12pm at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd. Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service 12pm. Burial private. Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019