Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
James "Bruce" Offer

James "Bruce" Offer Obituary
James "Bruce" Offer

Voorhees - age 81, passed away at home on July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Chew). Father of Jim Offer. Brother of Gary Offer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, July 29th 11am-12pm at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd. Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service 12pm. Burial private. Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneral Home.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019
