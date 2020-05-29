James P. Brown Sr.
James P. Brown, Sr.

Camden - James Preston Brown, Sr. (Jim) was born January 27, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA to Edward and Irma Brown. James grew up in the Elmwood section of the city and attended the Philadelphia School District. He moved to Camden NJ in the late 1960s were he was married and shortly thereafter James Jr. (Jimmy) was born.

Jim was very hard working. He worked for many years in the clothing industry cutting fabric. After the industry declined, he went to work at Commerce Bank as a courier where he loved talking to people. He was very witty and always made people laugh.

After his divorce, Jim met Mary Ann Glasco at a friend's house. They were united in Holy Matrimony on September 8, 1984.

Jim leaves to mourn his passing: his wife of 35 years, MaryAnn, children Jimmy, Jose and Delisha; grandchildren, Jasmine, Dahn-Jose and Tatiana; and 3 great grandchildren. Jim also leaves siblings, Elizabeth (Leo), Vernon (Hattie - deceased), Percy, Evelyn, Randy (Jackie), Melva, Judy. Sister and brother in laws Sonny, Phyllis (Barry), Tanya (Walt), Ruth, Rhonda (Mike), Butch (Joyce), Mike (Donna), and Mark (Robin). He is preceded in death by brothers Stanley (Leona), Edward and Calvin. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends among who are Charles Jones (CJ), Shelby & Doris Chambers, and John & Carmeta Hayward. There will be a viewing Monday 9-11 am at May Funeral Home 4075 Haverford Avenue Philadelphia. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Pennsauken, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May Funeral Home
4075 Haverford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
