James P. Bush
James P. Bush

Woodbury - James P. Bush of Woodbury, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 30, 2020. He was 92. Beloved husband of the late Alma B. (nee Metz) and the late Mary (nee Forcione). Loving father of James W. Bush (Carol) of Lititz, PA; Donna Dzurenda (William) of Barrington, NJ and Timothy David of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Michelle Dzurenda, Julie Bush Byler (Joe) and Jenna Bush. An Army veteran of the Korean War, Jim retired after a long career at RCA and was an instructor at Camden County College. He always enjoyed watching the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and college basketball. Viewing Tuesday morning 10:15 to 10:45am in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
10:15 - 10:45 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
