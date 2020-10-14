James P. "Jim" Clancy
Erial - On October 13, 2020. Loving husband of 64 years to Dorothy F. (nee Armitage) Clancy. Beloved father of James P. Clancy Jr. of Bellmawr and also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Jim was a member of Teamsters Local #1414, Newspaper & Magazine Union for 30 years. He was employed as a Book Binding Machine Operator for Triangle Publications in Philadelphia and retired after 30 years of service. He was also employed for many years as a "Mailer" for the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Courier Post. Jim enjoyed playing shuffleboard with his friends at the Shendandoah Village club house. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday morning 10am to 11am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am. Entombment at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.