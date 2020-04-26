|
James P. Green, III
Clementon - On April 25, 2020, Jim, age 59. Beloved husband of Lisa Green (nee Fantozzi). Survived by children Samantha Green and James P. Green, IV; sister Rosemary McDevitt; sister-in-law Christina (Tony) Kubat; brother-in-law Michael (Susann) Fantozzi; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim worked at St. John of God Community Services in Westville for over 30 years as the Transportation Manager. Interment was held privately. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. John of God Community Services, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020