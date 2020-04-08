|
James P. Sullivan, Sr.
Pennsauken - On April 2, 2020, age 92 years, a longtime resident of Pennsauken. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Mary (nee Whelan) Sullivan, devoted father of James P., Jr., Thomas J. and the late Michael, he is also survived by his daughter-in-law Barbara Sullivan, loving brother of the late Cornelius Sullivan and Dorothy Zduniak. Uncle Jim will also be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. James was a Veteran, serving in the Navy during World War II. He was retired from Philadelphia Electric Co. where he was a General Store Keeper. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Graveside Services and Interment at Calvary Cemetery are private. A Memorial Mass and life celebration will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the St. John of God School or to any Veterans Organization. (Roedel-Krause Funeral Services)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020