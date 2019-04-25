|
James Patrick Cunning
Collingswood - Jimmy, 53, of Collingswood, NJ passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019. He was the son of Judith and James Cunning and brother of Shawn (Katie) Cunning, Colleen (Nathan) Donnelly and the late Patrick Cunning. He is also survived by nephews: Brayden, Kendrick and Leiland Donnelly and Patrick and Jordan Cunning.
Jimmy was a graduate of Paul VI High School, Haddon Twp., NJ. He spent his time putting smiles on the faces of Acme-Westmont customers for over 20 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jimmy's family on Saturday 9 to 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to Sotos Syndrome Support Association (www.sotossyndrome.org).
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019