Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
James Cunning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Cunning


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Patrick Cunning Obituary
James Patrick Cunning

Collingswood - Jimmy, 53, of Collingswood, NJ passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019. He was the son of Judith and James Cunning and brother of Shawn (Katie) Cunning, Colleen (Nathan) Donnelly and the late Patrick Cunning. He is also survived by nephews: Brayden, Kendrick and Leiland Donnelly and Patrick and Jordan Cunning.

Jimmy was a graduate of Paul VI High School, Haddon Twp., NJ. He spent his time putting smiles on the faces of Acme-Westmont customers for over 20 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jimmy's family on Saturday 9 to 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to Sotos Syndrome Support Association (www.sotossyndrome.org).

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now