Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for James Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick "Jimmy" Ward

James Patrick "Jimmy" Ward Obituary
James Patrick "Jimmy" Ward

Sewell - Passed away on May 23, 2019, at home due to complications of Glioblastoma at the age of 50. Beloved son of Joseph F. and Elizabeth (nee Murphy). Dear brother of Joseph J. (Shawna). Loving uncle of Emily and Tyler. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents James W. and Frances E. Murphy, his paternal grandparents Joseph T. and Edna Ward, and his favorite aunt Kathleen Murphy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 8:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.

In lieu of flowers donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to Deptford Twp. EMS, Attn: Dawn Amos, 1011 Cooper Street, Deptford, NJ 08096. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 27, 2019
