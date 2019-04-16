Services
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
856-881-3040
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Clayton - James Michael Potts suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Age 32. Father of Jacob M. Potts. Son of Robert A. Munn and the late Linda D. Potts. Brother of Alicia Munn.

Born in Camden and raised in Lindenwold and Sicklerville, James has been a resident of Clayton for the past 20+ years. He worked as a boilermaker with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local 13 in Bensalem, PA and was a member of the Clayton Elks Lodge #2132. He liked fishing and crabbing and enjoyed riding motorcycles and quads. James also liked playing cards in Atlantic City. He was an adventurous young man who lived life to the fullest. His pride and joy was his son Jacob who he loved dearly and cherished the fun times they shared.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Interment Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019
