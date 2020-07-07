James R. Arasz
Ocean City - James R. Arasz of Ocean City, NJ, formerly of Medford, NJ and Philadelphia, PA passed away on July 3, 2020 at the age of 75 at his former home in Medford, NJ after a long, brave, 11 month battle with liver cancer.
He was the loving and caring husband of 53 years to Maureen (nee Morrison). Loving father to son Jim Jr. and his significant other Erin Ficken, and daughter Kerry Haines and her husband Jim Haines and especially loving grandfather to Emma Haines. Dear son of the late Susan Arasz (nee Spier), and Andrew Arasz.
Survived by his sister Margaret Tursi and husband John, Susan Ivins and significant other Frank; brother Thomas Arasz and fiancé Marie Remer; sister in law Marcia Arasz and Wally. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karen and Len Imielinski.
Predeceased by brother Andrew Arasz and sister Joyce Arasz. Uncle to 25 nieces and nephews and great uncle to 24 great nieces and nephews.
He also leaves behind to mourn his cousins and second cousins and their families and many close friends.
He served honorably in the Pennsylvania National Guard.
He was a 1965 graduate of Germantown High School in Philadelphia. Jim graduated from Drexel University in 1977 after 10 long years of night school while helping support his family where he received a BS in architecture.
In his long career in the construction industry he worked for Turner Construction and L.F. Driscoll.
Some of his many projects were Wills Eye Hospital, Franklintowne Plaza Hotel and Office Buidling, Four Seasons Hotel, U of P MRI Center, CHOP Stokes and Medical Research Lab, Cira Centre, MBNA Bank, Major Renovations at Dupont Hotel, Atlantic City Sheraton Convention Center Hotel, Loew's PSFS Hotel, National Constitution Center, Lincoln Financial Stadium, PHL Airport International Terminal A, and Virtua Voorhees Hospital.
He also had his own family bakery for 8 years in Medford, NJ called Arasz's Taunton Pastries.
One of his greatest characteristics was that he maintained his quick wit of a response to any remark until the end. Another gift was his genuine, loving care for his family and friends. He loved his Westerns. He loved driving around in his Ford Shelby Cobra. He had gotten back into painting again and dabbling in experimenting with baking recipes again.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 9-12pm at Givnish of Marlton, with a memorial service at 12pm. The service will be streamed live outside the funeral home and on our website. Masks will be required, and social distance requirements in effect. We ask that visitors pay their respects and leave the building promptly to give other visitors the chance to enter. If so desired, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, cancer.org
. To share your favorite memories, please visit Givnish.com