Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
970 S. Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
970 S. Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
1940 - 2019
James R. "Dick" Foley Obituary
James R. "Dick" Foley

Williamstown, NJ - Age 79, passed away on November 27, 2019.

Beloved husband of 59 years to Dorothy L. Foley (nee Baum). Devoted father of Sherri Radziewicz (Richard) and Jeffrey Foley. Dear brother of Gordon Foley (Carolyn) and the late Donald Foley (Judy). Loving grandfather of 4. Loving great-grandfather of 1.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, December 5th from 10:00 - 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 970 S. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1002 S. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ 08094.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
