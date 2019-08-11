Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
James R. Gilpin Obituary
James R. Gilpin

Hainesport NJ - GILPIN, James R., Age 69, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2019, of Hainesport, formerly of Medford Lakes, and Pennsauken. Beloved father of J. Christopher Gilpin and his partner Cori Grachek. Dearly loved son of Mary A. Gilpin (nee Addezio). Brother in-law of Sandy Gilpin. Dear friend of Lori Cobb.

He is also survived by his half brothers and spouses, Mark and Lori Juckett, Joseph Jr. and Debbie Juckett, Robert Juckett, and Harry Juckett; and his half sisters and spouses, Carol Juckett and Brian Williams, and Donna (Juckett).

Jim is predeceased by his beloved family members; his father, Harold B. Gilpin, mother, Joyce Gilpin Juckett (nee Allen), step father, Joseph Juckett, Sr. and his brother, Harold 'Harry' A. Gilpin.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday August 17 from 10am-12noon at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South and Evesham Rd. where a Memorial Service will be held at 12noon. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019
