James R. McFarland, Sr.
Glendora - James R. McFarland, Sr. of Glendora passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his children on April 28, 2019. Age 84. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Trevelino). Devoted father of Lorraine Massi (Nicholas), Elizabeth Boccaleri, James McFarland, Jr., and Sandra Skillings. Loving grandfather of Michele, Nicholas, Laura, Nicholas, Daniel, Elise, Jimmy, Logan, Brian, Alexis, Michael, and Brielle. Great Grandfather of 14. James was a member of the Glendora VFW Post 8714. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 10:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019